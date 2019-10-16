Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No one will let Bryce Harper forget when said he wanted “to bring a title back to D.C.,” especially the Nationals.

As you probably know, Harper left Washington after seven seasons to join the Philadelphia Phillies on a massive 13-year, $330 million deal.

While his contract was record-breaking, it’s what he said during his introductory press conference with the Phillies back in March that has come back to haunt him, particularly during the Nationals’ postseason run while Harper enjoys the games from the comfort of his couch.

“We want to bring a title back to D.C.,” Harper mistakenly said.

Well now, Washington is using its former player’s mistake as motivation as it prepares for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals released a hype video ahead of the contest with the now-famous Harper quote as not only their caption, but their closing to the video.

Check it out:

Washington can punch its first-ever ticket to the World Series with a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images