The Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes finally has ended.
After weeks of back-and-forth between the Pro Bowl cornerback and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ramsey has a new home.
The Los Angeles Rams are sending two first-round picks to the Jaguars exchange for Ramsey, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Rams on Tuesday sent cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens shortly after placing Aqib Talib on IR.
Los Angeles acquires Ramsey amid a three-game losing streak. A Week 7 matchup with the struggling Atlanta Falcons likely will turn the Rams’ luck around, however.
