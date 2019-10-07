Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco 49ers are one of two unbeaten teams left in the NFL, but are they for real?

The Niners will take center stage of the football world Monday night when they host a team many are asking the same question about. The Browns entered the campaign with awfully high expectations, but they quickly were subdued via Cleveland’s 2-2 start to the campaign.

Either way, we could be in store for a shootout in the Week 5 finale when a pair of high-powered offenses led by two of the game’s most exciting young quarterbacks square off at Levi Stadium.

Here’s how to watch Browns vs. 49ers online:

When: Monday, Oct. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images