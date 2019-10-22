Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite a promise to Celtics fans, it sounds like Kyrie Irving never had a doubt that he was leaving Boston.

Irving spoke to reporters Tuesday and noted he wanted to be back home, calling it an “easy decision” to head to Brooklyn and sign with the Nets.

“For me I just wanted to be in a place especially being back home where I could really commit to that for years to come,” Irving said, per the New York Post’s Brian Lewis. “It was an easy decision. I was coming here regardless.”

That comment likely won’t leave too much of a sting with Celtics fans, as they’ve already moved far beyond Irving’s Boston tenure. It might’ve hurt at first, but we think they’re certainly content with Kemba Walker as their new point guard.

The Nets begin their season Wednesday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images