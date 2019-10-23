Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Strahan couldn’t help but rain on Julian Edelman’s parade Tuesday.

Edelman and the Patriots improved to 7-0 on the season Monday via a 33-0 rout of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Nearly half of New England’s victories have come against New York teams, as the reigning Super Bowl champs also flattened the Jets in Week 3 and claimed a 21-point win over the Giants in Week 6.

As such, Edelman certainly had the grounds to troll the Big Apple on Tuesday with an Instagram post which reimagined the Empire State Building as a statue of Tom Brady, coupled with the caption “NYC Takeover: Complete.” Strahan was quick to pump the brakes on the Super Bowl LIII MVP’s moment of bravado.

“I Love you but there is one team in NY that is your kryptonite! G-MEN! 💪🏾💪🏾😂,” Strahan wrote in the comment section.

Touché.

No one will ever be able to take away those pair of Super Bowl wins over the Patriots from the Giants. But New England has won three championships since the last time the two teams met on Super Sunday, and a fourth this coming February is looking like a real possibility.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images