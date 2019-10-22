Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Yorkers will not be pleased with Julian Edelman’s latest Instagram offering. Not one bit.

New Englanders, on the other hand, will love it.

The Patriots on Monday throttled the Jets, leaving the Meadowlands with a 33-0 victory. New England now has won eight straight matchups with its AFC East rival and clearly owns a ton of real estate in the minds of the Jets and their fans.

That brings us to Tuesday, when Edelman offered this particularly aggressive Instagram post, which sees Tom Brady replace the Statue of Liberty and Edelman fill the role of King Kong:

That should go over well.

Speaking of Edelman and Brady, both were understandably excited Tuesday morning by the Patriots’ reported acquisition of receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images