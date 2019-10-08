Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Phillip Dorsett was present at Tuesday’s New England Patriots walkthrough, but he did not participate, according to the team’s injury report.

Dorsett, who left Sunday’s 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins with a hamstring injury, also was listed as “did not participate” on Monday’s hypothetical injury report, making his chances of suiting up Thursday night against the New York Giants extremely slim.

Six Patriots players were limited Tuesday, including one new addition to the injury report: outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun, who’s dealing with an ankle ailment.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Phillip Dorsett, Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

LB Shilique Calhoun, Ankle

S Patrick Chung, Heel

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

WR Josh Gordon, Knee

The Giants likely will be without running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram this week, according to various reports. Gallman and Shepard did not practice Tuesday, and Barkley and Engram were limited.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Wayne Gallman, Concussion

WR Sterling Shepard, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Saquon Barkley, Ankle

LB Lorenzo Carter, Neck

TE Evan Engram, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Tae Davis, Concussion

LB Alec Ogletree, Hamstring

T Nate Solder, Ankle

LB Josiah Tauaefa, Knee

