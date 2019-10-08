Phillip Dorsett was present at Tuesday’s New England Patriots walkthrough, but he did not participate, according to the team’s injury report.
Dorsett, who left Sunday’s 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins with a hamstring injury, also was listed as “did not participate” on Monday’s hypothetical injury report, making his chances of suiting up Thursday night against the New York Giants extremely slim.
Six Patriots players were limited Tuesday, including one new addition to the injury report: outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun, who’s dealing with an ankle ailment.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Phillip Dorsett, Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
LB Shilique Calhoun, Ankle
S Patrick Chung, Heel
S Nate Ebner, Groin
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
WR Josh Gordon, Knee
The Giants likely will be without running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram this week, according to various reports. Gallman and Shepard did not practice Tuesday, and Barkley and Engram were limited.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Wayne Gallman, Concussion
WR Sterling Shepard, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Saquon Barkley, Ankle
LB Lorenzo Carter, Neck
TE Evan Engram, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Tae Davis, Concussion
LB Alec Ogletree, Hamstring
T Nate Solder, Ankle
LB Josiah Tauaefa, Knee
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images