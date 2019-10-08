Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did Richard Sherman shake Baker Mayfield’s hand? Did Mayfield snub Sherman? Why are we still talking about this?

These are the questions swirling around the internet just one day after the San Francisco 49ers smoked the Cleveland Browns 31-3 on Monday Night Football. But after battling with Twitter users regarding “video evidence” of the pregame coin toss, the four-time Pro Bowler says he’s moved on.

“Ppl freaking out over a handshake gave me a good laugh,” Sherman wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “I will lose no sleep over it and have moved on to the next opponent.”

We’re not so sure if Sherman is totally done with the debacle, though, as he’s jumping on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Westwood One Radio on Wednesday morning.

Either way, people should probably begin focusing on the Niners’ 4-0 record. They travel to Los Angeles next to take on the Rams, losers of two straight.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images