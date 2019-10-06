Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from FedEx Field in Landover, Md., where an undefeated but shorthanded New England Patriots squad is preparing to take on the winless Washington Redskins.

Yesterday, the Patriots ruled out running back Rex Burkhead and safeties Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner with injuries and declined to activate tight end Ben Watson, who was eligible to return from suspension this week. Wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder) both made the trip to D.C. but are listed as questionable.

The Redskins, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games and could be on the verge of firing head coach Jay Gruden, will start quarterback Colt McCoy in this game, with Gruden giving him the nod over Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins. The veteran McCoy has not played since breaking his leg last December.

While the Patriots’ defense looks to remain dominant — it’s allowed 37 fewer yards and nine fewer points than any team this season — New England’s offense is seeking a bounce-back performance after producing just nine points last week in a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. The odds are in its favor against a Washington D that’s surrendered more points than every team but the atrocious Miami Dolphins this season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back throughout the morning for full pregame coverage, and tune in to NESN’s Pregame Chat live on NESN.com at 11 a.m.

