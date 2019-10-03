Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Raise your hand if you saw a three-way beef among Kyle Van Noy, Rodney Harrison and Mike Florio coming this week.

Nobody? not surprised.

In case you missed it, Van Noy threw some pretty obvious shade at Harrison on Wednesday, rejecting the idea of being compared to the New England Patriots Hall of Famer. Van Noy, a linebacker, eventually walked back those comments, saying he just didn’t want to be compared to a safety. However, anybody who heard his initial comments knows there was something more going on there.

Still, it didn’t seem like much would be made of the entire thing; Van Noy is entitled to feel however he wants about whoever he wants.

That is, until Florio, head honcho over at ProFootballTalk, flew off the top rope Wednesday night and fired this shot at Van Noy:

Hey Kyle you should get on your knees every night and pray that you will become half the man Rodney Harrison is. https://t.co/GkNeWoF6Rm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 2, 2019

Van Noy, the recipient of the Patriots 2019 Ron Burton Community Service Award, fired back in the replies.

“Dear Mike, I’m pretty happy with the man I am and tonight I’ll pray for you instead! 😉 #blessed,” he tweeted.

That brings us to Thursday when Florio joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” to explain himself.

“I just didn’t understand why he would go after Rodney Harrison,” Floria said. “And maybe there’s a relationship there that I didn’t know about, but I don’t think so. I think Rodney was just as stunned as anybody else was. It just seemed gratuitous, it seemed unnecessary. (Harrison) is in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Rodney’s a personal friend of mine, so that’s why (the tweet) had a little more vitriol.

” … He’s a hell of a guy, and he didn’t deserve that. It just didn’t make any sense. And, so, I reacted the way you would when somebody attacks one of your friends. I have no regret for doing it because Rodney’s a friend of mine. It just seemed like it was completely unnecessary and out of line. And I think Bill Belichick probably wasn’t a big fan of somebody taking a shot at a player as much as he loved Rodney Harrison.”

Mike Florio of @ProFootballTalk joins @ZoandBertrand to give his side of the story regarding his tweet directed towards Kyle Van Noy not wanting to be compared to Rodney Harrison. pic.twitter.com/ijPVLGVdhu — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 3, 2019

Seems like a strange thing to get so fired up about, but whatever.

Van Noy and the Patriots will look to continue their dominance Sunday afternoon when they visit the Redskins in Washington. No word yet on whether Florio plans to meet Van Noy in the parking lot at FedExField.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images