Trent Brown has broken his silence.

The Oakland Raiders star tackle was sued by his ex-girlfriend for multiple domestic violence acts he allegedly committed over the spring and summer.

Brown, 26, released a statement on his official Twitter account Wednesday, claiming the allegations are “false” and he will “clear his name.”

“I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me,” he tweeted. “I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden also issued a brief statement, noting the team is “aware of” the situation.

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million deal with Oakland in the offseason after a breakout season with the New England Patriots.

