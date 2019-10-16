Trent Brown has broken his silence.
The Oakland Raiders star tackle was sued by his ex-girlfriend for multiple domestic violence acts he allegedly committed over the spring and summer.
Brown, 26, released a statement on his official Twitter account Wednesday, claiming the allegations are “false” and he will “clear his name.”
“I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me,” he tweeted. “I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden also issued a brief statement, noting the team is “aware of” the situation.
Brown signed a four-year, $66 million deal with Oakland in the offseason after a breakout season with the New England Patriots.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images