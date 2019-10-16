Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oakland Raiders star tackle Trent Brown is being sued for domestic violence as a result of acts allegedly committed around the time the 26-year-old joined his new team as a free agent.

Brown, who signed a four-year, $66 million deal with Oakland this offseason, allegedly committed multiple acts of domestic violence this spring and summer.

Here are the allegations against Brown in the lawsuit, which was obtained by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

— Brown “slapped the Plaintiff across the face leaving her mouth bloody and her face bruised,” and that Brown has “bruised, bloodied and battered” her multiple times.

— After she said she would leave with their son, Brown threatened to “shoot yo (expletive) in the (expletive) head.”

— March 2019: Brown “grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn’t breathe,” which resulted in “a ring of bruises around her neck.”

— April 2019: Brown, while on vacation with the plaintiff, “grabbed Plaintiff’s arm, took her into a room, locked the door, slapped her across the face and punched her in the ribs.”

— June 2019: Police were called to the scene when Brown allegedly slapped the plaintiff in the face.

As of early Wednesday morning the NFL nor the Raiders had released a statement on the allegations. Brown’s big contract came after a breakout season with the New England Patriots, his only year Foxboro, in which he switched to left tackle and helped guide New England to a sixth Super Bowl title.

