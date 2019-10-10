Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, MASS. — Speculation about Rob Gronkowski potentially ending his retirement and rejoining the Patriots has died down in recent weeks. From Gronkowski’s tearful presentation in August to his new deal with FOX Sports, it seems the legendary tight end is at peace with his decision to walk away from the NFL.

Then Robert Kraft stepped in.

Ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and New York Giants, Kraft was asked whether he believes New England can woo Gronkowski back. And, well, the Patriots owner left the door wide open for Gronkowski to potentially return to the only franchise he’s ever played for.

Check out this tweet from Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna:

Robert Kraft is on NFL Network. He was asked if he thinks Patriots can coax Gronk back. "We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is, he hasn't put his retirement papers in. We can pray and hope. … I think that's a good academic argument that there is hope with Gronk." — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 10, 2019

Well, here we go.

At the end of the day, it still seems overwhelmingly unlikely Gronkowski will return this season. Next season is a completely different discussion, however.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images