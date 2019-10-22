Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s worse? Recovering from mononucleosis, or facing the New England Patriots defense?

Well, Sam Darnold is putting the question to the test Monday night.

Darnold missed the teams’ first matchup back in Week 4, when the Pats trounced all over the Jets in Foxboro. Heading into Week 7’s primetime matchup, there was much hype surrounding a revitalized Jets team that was coming off a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The hype did not last very long.

New England jumped all over the Jets early and often, taking a 24-0 lead into the half. Darnold was 6-for-13 in the half for 34 yards with two interceptions, including one to Devin McCourty.

ESPN mics caught the quarterback saying he’s “seeing ghosts” on the sideline. Twitter took the reins from there.

Daniel Jones doesn’t see or feel blindside pressure. Sam Darnold, “sees ghosts.” Welcome to the current state of NY Football. #Jets #giants — Tom Tsotas (@TJTGIANTS) October 22, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images