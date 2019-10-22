Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In case you hadn’t noticed, the Patriots’ defense looks stellar this season.

And one particular stat helps illustrate their recent success.

Nine different quarterbacks have pass attempts against New England in the squad’s first seven games of the 2019 season. And the Pats’ defense has recorded an interception against each of them.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Allen and Daniel Jones lead the pack with three interceptions. Sam Darnold currently has three interceptions, while the five remaining QB’s each have one.

Update: Darnold now with 3 INT’s Every QB that has a pass attempt vs the Patriots defense has thrown at least 1 INT – 17 total Roethlisberger – 1

Fitzpatrick – 3

Rosen – 1

Falk – 1

Barkley- 1

Allen – 3

McCoy – 1

Jones – 3

Darnold – 3 9 different QB’s in 7 games — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 22, 2019

Incredible.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images