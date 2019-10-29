Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Al Horford helps his new team see itself in a different light just by being who he is.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn last week the veteran center is teaching him and the other Sixers valuable lessons about their team by sharing insights about them he gained during his NBA career. Horford joined the joined the Sixers in July, having left the Boston Celtics in free agency after three seasons. Not only did he take his talents to Philly, he also might have brought some of Boston’s state secrets, too.

“… But you said it, we have him and (the Celtics) don’t is a pretty good starting point,” Brown said. “To communicate with Al and say what do you think? In years gone by, what would you have done as it related to Philadelphia? I ask that question a lot. It’s either one on one or in front of the team, and he’s been fantastic showing us. We’ve learned and listened. I am just so thrilled for leadership reasons, talent reasons, from a historical perspective; you can talk about reasons that Al Horford is a Philadelphia 76er.”

Horford has helped the 76ers to a perfect 3-0 start to the season, averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists so far. Furthermore, what All-Star teammate Ben Simmons says about him suggests his off-court contributions have been as valuable as the ones he makes on it.

“Al’s been amazing,” Simmons said. “You could feel his impact when he got here. He’s been there before and he is just a steady voice.”

It sounds like the Sixers are receiving good value for their four-year, $109 million contract with Horford. At least so far.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images