The Jets have emerged as the most talked-about team ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
New York is willing to move star safety Jamal Adams before the 4 p.m. ET deadline and is engaged in trade talks with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. These rumors arrived roughly an hour after word got out that running back Le’Veon Bell could be on the trading block, as well.
Unsurprisingly, the asking price appears to be high for the 24-year-old Adams, whom many believe already is the best safety in the NFL. The Texas native reportedly is intrigued by the possibility of joining the Cowboys.
Here’s a roundup:
Stay tuned.
Click for our 2019 NFL trade deadline live blog >>
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images