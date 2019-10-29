Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Jets have emerged as the most talked-about team ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

New York is willing to move star safety Jamal Adams before the 4 p.m. ET deadline and is engaged in trade talks with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. These rumors arrived roughly an hour after word got out that running back Le’Veon Bell could be on the trading block, as well.

Unsurprisingly, the asking price appears to be high for the 24-year-old Adams, whom many believe already is the best safety in the NFL. The Texas native reportedly is intrigued by the possibility of joining the Cowboys.

Here’s a roundup:

ESPN’s Ryan Clark said Jets’ S Jamal Adams would like to go home to Texas and play for the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

I'm told the asking price, as of right now, exceeds what the Dolphins got for Minkah Fitzpatrick. https://t.co/DSNCuymwNt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2019

From our pre-Trade Deadline show: The #Cowboys are in talks with the #Jets on S Jamal Adams, but NYJ is asking for "a lot." Duh. pic.twitter.com/9CQhg7QR67 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images