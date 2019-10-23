Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Jets picked up some momentum after pulling off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

The buzz would be short-lived, however, as the Patriots swiftly brought their AFC East rival back down to Earth on Monday.

Many thought New England was in for a slugfest against New York at MetLife Stadium, especially considering the visitors were forced to do battle without Josh Gordon, Rex Burkhead, Patrick Chung and a pair of tight ends. But Week 7 was nothing more than another dominant showing from the Patriots, who trounced the Jets 33-0 on the strength of a stellar defensive performance.

As one can imagine, spirits were high in New England’s locker room following the team’s impressive victory. You can see for yourself in the video below:

"I know I know, but you know I've always gotta ask, how do we feel about being 7-0?!" Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/OUob8ExXSp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2019

The Patriots will try to improve to 8-0 on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images