The New York Jets picked up some momentum after pulling off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.
The buzz would be short-lived, however, as the Patriots swiftly brought their AFC East rival back down to Earth on Monday.
Many thought New England was in for a slugfest against New York at MetLife Stadium, especially considering the visitors were forced to do battle without Josh Gordon, Rex Burkhead, Patrick Chung and a pair of tight ends. But Week 7 was nothing more than another dominant showing from the Patriots, who trounced the Jets 33-0 on the strength of a stellar defensive performance.
As one can imagine, spirits were high in New England’s locker room following the team’s impressive victory. You can see for yourself in the video below:
The Patriots will try to improve to 8-0 on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images