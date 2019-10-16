Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Theo Epstein has a lot on his plate.

The Chicago Cubs president is trying to figure out how to get his team back to the postseason, with finding a new manager at the top of a long to-do list this offseason. But Epstein also is dealing with legal issues.

Epstein is being sued by the owners of a rental property Epstein and his family stayed at during Spring Training before the 2015 season. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Maricopa County said Epstein’s dog at the Paradise Valley, Ariz., home where he and his family stayed left “a terrible odor and urine-stained carpeting,” according to The Chicago Tribune.

The owners allege that the urine “penetrated through the carpeting and pad to the slab,” while also alluding to a quote Epstein gave in 2017 where he said “I can’t even get my dog to stop peeing in the house.”

Epstein and his family had to move out of the property early because of a scorpion infestation.

If the whole thing seems a little ridiculous, well, that’s because it is, and Epstein gave a pretty spot-on response.

“As I said, we have no untouchables. Winston is definitely available in the right trade,” Epstein joked with the Tribune.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images