The Celtics play their first home game of the season Friday, but three players will have to sit it out when they do so.

Enes Kanter (left knee contusion), Romeo Langford (sore right knee) and Tacko Fall (concussion protocol) have all been ruled out for Boston’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced Thursday.

Kanter put up 12 points in the C’s season opener Wednesday against the 76ers in Philadelphia. After the game, however, head coach Brad Stevens said the Turkish big man was “a little banged up.”

Langford sprained his right knee in Boston’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers after slipping on a wet spot on the floor. Fall has been in concussion protocol since Friday after hitting his head on a ceiling. Both spent the season opener on the bench.

