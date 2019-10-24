Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The finalists for the 2019 Gold Glove Awards were revealed Thursday, and the Boston Red Sox are well represented in the American League despite a disappointing season on the heels of their 2018 World Series title.

The finalists include three players at each position in each league, and four Red Sox players were recognized for their defensive excellence: catcher Christian Vazquez, right fielder Mookie Betts, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

Vazquez joins Danny Jansen of the Toronto Blue Jays and Roberto Perez of the Cleveland Indians among AL backstops. It’s noteworthy, as Vazquez also made significant strides offensively in 2019, solidifying him as one of the most valuable catchers in Major League Baseball.

Betts, who actually began his professional career as an infielder, is gunning for his fourth consecutive Gold Glove in right field. He’s going up against Kole Calhoun of the Los Angeles Angels and Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros.

Bradley, no stranger to highlight reels, is eyeing his second straight Gold Glove after earning his first in 2018. Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles are the other two center field finalists, and this represents one of the few awards Trout hasn’t won in his big league career.

Benintendi, who finished second to Aaron Judge in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, took a step back at the plate in 2019, but he’s still being acknowledged for his glove work this season. He’s competing for gold with Robbie Grossman of the Oakland Athletics and Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images