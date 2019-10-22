Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown got his payday Monday.

The Boston Celtics guard reached a reported four-year extension worth $115 million, avoiding restricted free agency at the end of the season.

Brown was just one of a few up-and-coming stars from the 2016 NBA Draft to cash in on extensions. Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam, Jamal Murphy and Buddy Hield also reached big extensions with their teams. The Celtics selected Brown third overall.

For more on Brown and the 2016 Draft, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.