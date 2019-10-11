The Los Angeles Rams are going to be rather shorthanded for an important NFC West clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams on Friday listed star running back Todd Gurley as doubtful for their Week 6 game with the 49ers. Gurley, who has dealt with knee issues for quite some time, is now doubtful with a quad injury. In addition to Gurley’s uncertain status, the Rams also ruled out cornerback Aqib Talib.
Gurley’s workload has been somewhat limited this season, although he did play 67 snaps (93 percent) last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Gurley found the end zone three times, but that was on just a total 57 yards, rushing for just 3.4 yards per carry and hauling in three receptions for 6 yards. Gurley has rushed for just 110 yards over the Rams’ last three games while totaling only 60 yards through the air.
If Gurley is indeed out, it’s likely veteran back Malcolm Brown will step in and carry the load out of the backfield. Brown looked impressive in the first two weeks of the season, rushing for 90 yards on just 17 carries, but he has just 24 touches in the three games since.
