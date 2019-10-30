Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trent Williams ended his holdout Tuesday after the Washington Redskins failed to trade him ahead of the 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.

But he still will have to wait to practice.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Redskins head coach Bill Callahan told reporters the tackle failed his physical Tuesday.

Washington HC Bill Callahan said LT Trent Williams did not pass his physical. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2019

NBC Sports’ JP Finlay reported it was due to “discomfort with the helmet,” with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adding it “went well with the doctors” until he had to put the helmet on.

Update on #Redskins LT Trent Williams. Sounds like it went well with the doctors… then came time to put the helmet on for practice and it wasn’t happening. https://t.co/4jJx9LCjrm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2019

Williams had been holding out since June despite being signed through the 2020 season.

Finlay reported Tuesday that Williams had “no intention” to play for Washington despite rejoining his team. So whether this is a way for Williams to continue his holdout — despite having a benign mass removed from his head in the offseason — or a legitimate reason for not practicing remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images