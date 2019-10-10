Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The National League Divisional Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals went down to the wire with the Nats forcing a Game 5 back in L.A. on Wednesday night.

And just went it looked like the Dodgers were six outs away from clinching a berth into the NL Championship Series, Clayton Kershaw came back out for the eighth inning after coming into the game to get the final out in the seventh.

Kershaw finished the seventh with a strikeout, but the eighth went … well, not as great.

The lefty gave up back-to-back home runs to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto to allow the Nats to tie the game 3-3.

And naturally, Twitter had a field day with Kershaw, whose postseason legacy continues to be much maligned.

