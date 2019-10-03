Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Stefon Diggs drama took a bizarre, but nonetheless revealing, turn Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota Vikings receiver missed practice Wednesday for non-injury reasons. That, coupled with a recent cryptic tweet, has fueled speculation that the star receiver wants a trade. Reports Wednesday of the Vikings refusing to deal Diggs seemingly closed the door on a blockbuster trade, but the 25-year-old himself reopened the door during Thursday’s media availability.

“There is truth to all rumors,” Diggs said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

(You can click here for a recap of Diggs’ comments, as well as a video of his press availability.)

I asked Stefon Diggs about trade rumors involving him He said “There is truth to all rumors” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 3, 2019

Diggs also said he “loves” playing for the Vikings but then referred reporters to his agent to find out whether there’s been a formal trade request. If nothing else, the talented wideout basically confirmed he’s not happy in Minnesota. Diggs’ frustrations, which align with those of teammate Adam Thielen, seemingly have to do with the struggles of the team’s passing attack.

The Vikings are 2-2, but you could argue they’d be an elite team if it weren’t for Kirk Cousins, who has revealed himself to be nothing better than average NFL quarterback, at best.

So, will Diggs play Sunday against the New York Giants.

#Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski on whether or not Stefon Diggs will play Sunday: “We’ll see how it goes.” — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) October 3, 2019

Many have speculated that the New England Patriots, who need another receiver, could be a natural trade partner for the Vikings. But the defending Super Bowl champions’ salary-cap situation would make a deal awfully difficult to complete.

In any event, it appears Diggs and the Vikings have reached a point of no return.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images