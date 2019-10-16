The Boston Celtics knew they had something in Carsen Edwards, but the Purdue product made sure to confirm that is his lone start of the preseason Tuesday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Edwards went off for 26 points in the third quarter alone, knocking down 8-of-9 3-pointers in a ridiculous shooting stretch that helped the Celtics pull away.
Check it out:
Edwards finished 10-of-16 from the field, going 9-of-15 from deep, for 30 points in just 20 minutes.
