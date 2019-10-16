Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics knew they had something in Carsen Edwards, but the Purdue product made sure to confirm that is his lone start of the preseason Tuesday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edwards went off for 26 points in the third quarter alone, knocking down 8-of-9 3-pointers in a ridiculous shooting stretch that helped the Celtics pull away.

Check it out:

All 7 because he was hitting them too quick to post each individually ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gfRFPbdJv1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 16, 2019

Think about this — this was his 8th three pointer in under 6 minutes AND LOOK HOW FAR BACK HE WAS pic.twitter.com/xUpig0vj7y — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 16, 2019

Edwards finished 10-of-16 from the field, going 9-of-15 from deep, for 30 points in just 20 minutes.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images