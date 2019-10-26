Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown was feeling himself Friday night at TD Garden, to say the least.

The Celtics guard led Boston through two quarters of its home opener against the Toronto Raptors with 13 points. But one bucket in particular stood out among the rest.

Brown blocked a shot attempt that ended up in the hands of Jayson Tatum. Tatum rushed down the court and fed the ball back to Brown with a slick behind-the-back pass before he hammered it home one-handed.

Take a look:

Wow.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images