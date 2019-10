Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

And, they’re off and running.

The Patriots squared off against the New York Jets on Monday in a little Week 7 action, and New England struck first. The Pats knocked 8:45 off the clock before Sony Michel ran one in from three yards out for the first points of the game.

Check it out:

The Pats’ 16 plays are good for the team’s longest drive of the season so far.

Longest drive of the season. 16 plays and 7 points. pic.twitter.com/CMQB4qg2OH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 22, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images