Breaking news: the New England Patriots defense is good.

More breaking news: Devin McCourty is having a monster season.

The Patriots safety entered Monday night’s contests against the New York Jets with four interceptions on the season, his last coming against the Jets in the teams’ Week 4 matchup in Foxboro. That INT off Luke Falk almost was too easy. And in Week 7, with Sam Darnold back under center for New York, McCourty struck again.

With the Jets pinned back in their own zone in the first quarter, Jamie Collins exploded into the backfield on a blitz, which forced Darnold to get rid the ball early. The throw was off the mark, and went right into McCourty’s hands.

Take a look:

15th interception for the @Patriots defense this season! Devin McCourty gets his 5th pick on the year. @McCourtyTwins #GoPats #MNF 📺: #NEvsNYJ on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xxTSX55FYS pic.twitter.com/uhAYmn6BH5 — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2019

That’s 15 interceptions in his career and a league-leading five on the season.

Have a year, Dev.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images