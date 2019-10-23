Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone wants to know what was in the box Tom Brady gave to Demaryius Thomas on Monday, but unless Thomas spills the beans, we’ll probably never know.

Prior to the New England Patriots’ thumping of the New York Jets, cameras caught Brady giving his former teammate a gift of some kind. Thomas, of course, had been traded to the Jets just over a month prior.

So what was in the box? Brady doesn’t want to tell, at least publicly. He was asked Wednesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” about the contents of the box, and he was mum.

“It’s really not anyone’s business,” Brady said after chuckling and pausing. “He’s a good friend, I really enjoyed my time with him and we talked about some things before he got traded, and I just wanted to follow through with them. So I really enjoyed my time with him and admired him for a long time and watched him play great the other night. He’s just a great competitor, and that was it.”

Yeah, sounds like we’ll probably never know.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images