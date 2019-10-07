Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves are heading for a decisive Game 5, but the battle for best bat flip of all time just might be over.

Yadier Molina evened up the NLDS with a walk-off sacrifice fly to put the Braves and Cardinals at two games a piece in their best-of-fiver series. The fly ball to left ended a wild Game 4 that Molina actually tied up in the eighth inning with an RBI single to make it 4-4.

Molina came through again in the 10th to extend the Cardinals’ playoff lives and kick off a massive party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. And in doing so, Molina unleashed the most aggressive bat flip you’ve ever seen.

Okay, it may have been more of a bat throw … just watch:

CARDINALS WALK OFF 💪 St. Louis ties their NLDS series at 2-2. pic.twitter.com/Gq3Uck7VfM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2019

So, so glorious.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images