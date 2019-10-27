Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Baker Mayfield doesn’t appear to believe in ghosts.

As you probably remember, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was mic’d up when he said he was “seeing ghosts” against the Patriots in New York’s 33-0 loss to New England in Week 7.

Now the Cleveland Browns will be tasked with taking on the “Boogeymen” in their Week 8 game against New England at Gillette Stadium.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said earlier this week his players “just have to study film” in order to help try to figure out the dominant force (or ghosts) that is the Patriots defense. And it appears Mayfield sent a statement prior to Sunday’s contest as he entered Gillette.

The quarterback was sporting a jacket that had “ghost” on the righthand side. But there was one noticeable thing about the embroidered word.

Yes, “ghost” is crossed out.

Maybe Mayfield will become a believer after Sunday’s game. Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images