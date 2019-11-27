Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi playing at Camp Nou should comfort FC Barcelona fans ahead of their bout with Borussia Dortmund.

The teams will face off Wednesday in Barcelona in a pivotal UEFA Champions League Group F game. Barcelona enters the contest in first place with eight points, but Dortmund is second with seven points after four games.

Either Dortmund or Barcelona will clinch a place in the Round of 16 with a win. However, if Barcelona loses — for the first time in 34 UEFA Champions League home games — it would create a scenario in which Inter Milan could knock eliminate the Spanish giant on Gameday 6, ending its 14-year streak of reaching the knockout stage of European soccer’s elite competition.

Messi is expected to play his 700th game for FC Barcelona, moving him in company with Xavi (767 games) as the only players to reach the seven-century mark with the club.

🔵🔴 Messi's record at Barcelona = 🔥🔥🔥#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 27, 2019

Barcelona and Dortmund played to a goal-less draw on Sept. 17 on Gameday 1.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Dortmund:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA; UniMas

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images