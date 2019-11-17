Things were looking up for the No. 13 Baylor Bears on Saturday night, but No. 10 Oklahoma had other ideas.
The Sooners came back from a 28-3 deficit to improve to 9-1 on the season, defeating their previously-undefeated Big-12 foe. Of course, one NFL team knows that score better than anyone.
Atlanta blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, which prompted the Falcons to share a hilarious reaction on Twitter following the conclusion of Oklahoma’s comeback win Saturday night.
🤦♂️
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 17, 2019
Perfect.
Baylor’s blown lead kills its hopes of an undefeated season and snaps its 11-game winning streak.
