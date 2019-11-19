Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski plans to make what he’s called a “big announcement” Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. ET.

Bill Belichick is on the edge of his seat.

The New England Patriots coach was asked Monday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” about Gronkowski’s tease, which likely is related to one of the retired tight end’s various business ventures.

“Yeah, I’m sure my phone will be ringing off the hook with all the alerts I have on it,” Belichick joked. “I’m sure it will be crazy.”

What will Belichick actually be doing Tuesday morning?

“I’m going to be working on Dallas,” he said, referring to the Patriots’ Week 12 opponent.

Some Patriots fans continue to envision Gronkowski returning to the field for one last playoff run, and the 30-year-old technically can rejoin the team at any point before Nov. 30 if he chooses to do so. In all likelihood, though, this “announcement” will leave those fans disappointed.

Gronkowski used similar marketing tactics back in August before announcing his partnership with cannabis company CBDMedic.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images