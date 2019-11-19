Tom Brady has been quite successful over the course of his 20-year NFL career, to say the least.

The New England Patriots quarterback is a six-time Super Bowl champion, has helped lead his team to nine Super Bowls in total and is a three-time MVP.

Now Brady is in the midst of a 9-1 season and likely will be preparing for yet another postseason come January.

But despite all his success, Stephen A. Smith still feels sorry for the 42-year-old and his team. During Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” the talking head said despite the championships and postseason trips, the lack of offensive threats is reason enough to have you “feeling sorry” for the Patriots, especially when they have such a strong defense.

“Tom Brady looked completely ticked off in that press conference. And I don’t blame him,” Smith said Monday. “To be 42 years old, to be a six-time champion and a guy that’s guided this team to nine Super Bowls with the great Bill Belichick giving you this defense. Why do you think that, as much of a headache as Antonio Brown was, Tom Brady welcomed him with open arms even offered to give him a spot at his pad, at his crib? Tom Brady, this is a guy that’s being accused of assault now. And Tom Brady still wanted this dude in his home with his wife and kids and said, ‘You know what? Let him come here.’ Why? Because at 42, he’s looking at the talent that he’s gotta work with like ‘You got to be kidding me.’ Your best receiver’s your slot guy in (Julian) Edelman. You’ve got no outside threats whatsoever. The level of talent that he and the Patriots are bereft of has put him in such an incredibly disadvantage to position. You actually find yourself, if it were not for all the championships, and all the trips, you actually find yourself feeling sorry for them. Even though they’re 9-1.”

Well, Smith certainly makes a case.

The defense has been dominant, to say the least, and had scored as many touchdowns (four) as they had given up at one point in the season. And with Brown getting released just 11 days after signing with New England, Josh Gordon getting claimed on waivers by the Seattle Seahawks and N’Keal Harry, Rex Burkhead and Isaiah Wynn all having dealt with injuries, it’s easy to see why Brady seemed so frustrated during his postgame presser, despite a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Regardless if you feel sorry for the Patriots, they still sit atop the AFC East and look poised to be heading to yet another AFC Championship game. But first, they’ll hope to improve to 10-0 when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images