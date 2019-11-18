Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday is David Ortiz’s birthday, and the former Boston Red Sox star has been receiving messages from people all across the country.

But one particular message likely hit a bit closer to home than most.

Ortiz’s son, D’Angelo, shared a heartwarming message via Instagram to honor his father’s birthday on Nov. 18, taking a few jabs at the now-44-year-old in the process.

“Happy birthday pops. seeing u do what u do everyday drives me to wanna be better and better ur the best role model ever and also my best friend,” he wrote. “Its crazy to think ur getting older because everytime u dress up for salsa Sunday u dress like ur 20 and everytime I see u it reminds me what real swag is 😂😂😂😂❤️ love u pops have a great day.”

Considering all the Ortiz family has been through since David was shot in the Dominican Republic in June, this birthday certainly is one to remember. (Side note: We’d love to catch a glimpse of that Salsa Sunday outfit.)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images