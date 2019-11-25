Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics could be without a couple of key players when they take on the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden.

Daniel Theis (illness) popped up on Monday’s injury report and is questionable to play against the Kings. Kemba Walker (neck sprain) remains doubtful.

Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) and Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) are out.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs Sacramento: Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Daniel Theis (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (neck sprain) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 25, 2019

The Celtics recalled Tremont Waters from the Maine Red Claws on Sunday. He is expected to suit up Monday night.

Tip-off from TD Garden is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images