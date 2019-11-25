The Boston Celtics will have revenge on the brain Monday night as they look to get back in the win column.
Following back-to-back losses to conclude their five-game West Coast road trip, the Celtics will host Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Boston lost to Sacramento last Sunday in a defeat that snapped its then-10-game winning streak.
The Celtics likely will be without point guard Kemba Walker, who suffered a neck sprain Friday night against the Denver Nuggets. Daniel Theis (illness) is out, as well.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Kings online and on TV:
When: Monday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images