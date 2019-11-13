Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have a lot of questions surrounding their team this offseason, with Chris Sale’s health being one of them.

The Boston ace had his 2019 season prematurely end after he received a PRP injection in August to relieve some elbow inflammation. Sale visited Dr. James Andrews, who deemed he didn’t need Tommy John surgery.

He is expected to re-visit Andrews in mid-November.

Sale had an off year, posting a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts. But his agent, B.B. Abbott, revealed the hard-throwing lefty “expects this to be a completely normal offseason.”

“He’s going into the (Red Sox facility in Fort Myers, Fla.) pretty much daily and doing really good,” Abbott said, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “The arm feels really good. He’s reported back to us and told us that he expects this to be a completely normal offseason.

“I think some of the feedback we got from the orthopedic surgeons that looked at him thought that everything looked great.”

Abbot noted he has “hopeful optimism” for a healthy Sale in 2019. And if he can return to the pitcher he’s been for his career, that certainly will spell bad news for his 2020 opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images