David Pastrnak is rolling, to say the least.
The NHL’s goal leader potted his 16th of the year Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers, breaking a scoreless tie.
The Boston Bruins right winger took advantage of a 2-on-1 and ripped one past Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. The wrister was a borderline no-look goal, as Pastrnak was looking towards Brad Marchand, ultimately fooling Bobrovsky and the Florida defenders.
Just absurd.
