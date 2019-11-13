David Pastrnak is rolling, to say the least.

The NHL’s goal leader potted his 16th of the year Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers, breaking a scoreless tie.

The Boston Bruins right winger took advantage of a 2-on-1 and ripped one past Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. The wrister was a borderline no-look goal, as Pastrnak was looking towards Brad Marchand, ultimately fooling Bobrovsky and the Florida defenders.

Check it out:

Just absurd.

