Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season will wrap up with an NFC East battle in the Meadowlands.
The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in the rivals’ final meeting of the regular season. The Cowboys kicked off their campaign with a 35-17 thumping of the Giants back in Week 1 at A&T Stadium.
New York has dropped its last four games heading into the primetime clash. Dallas, meanwhile, will be looking to notch a second consecutive win over a division opponent.
Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Giants online:
When: Monday, Nov. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
