Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s expansion into Seattle still is more than a year away as the league prepares to add a 30th team to the ranks.

But here’s the big question: Do players want to play in the Emerald City in Year 1?

An anonymous poll conducted by ESPN posed that very question to 50 current NHL players, and their opinions appear to be split down the middle.

60 percent of respondents said they would like to play for Seattle in Year 1, while 40 percent said they would not. Surprising? Not to some pros.

Here’s what a few anonymous players had to say about the prospect, per ESPN: — “The success of (the) Vegas (Golden Knights) has definitely opened guys’ minds up to it a little more. I’d probably like playing there, but I wouldn’t want my team to give me up.” — “The travel would probably suck, but other than that it would be sick.” — “I think it would be a lot of fun. It’s a great city, and it seems like they’re putting a lot of money into that rink, so it’s going to be cool. And it worked out last time with Vegas, so why not?” — “Personally, it’s just too far for me. I need to play on the East Coast.” — “I love my current situation and wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.” — “I’ve never been to Seattle, but I know guys who have played junior there. They all say really great things.”

It’s not all too surprising to see just how many players would be willing to make the move considering the Golden Knights’ Year 1 success. Vegas came just three games shy of winning the Stanley Cup during the 2017-18 season, the team’s first season in existence, and returned to the postseason in Year 2 despite being knocked out in the first round by the San Jose Sharks.

For now, however, players and fans will have to wait until 2021 for the next expansion draft.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images