Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Long dished out some love for Devin McCourty on Sunday, albeit with a healthy side of shade.

Long, who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2016, tweeted throughout New England’s 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, and one of the tweets referenced McCourty, whom Long clearly has immense respect for.

However, as you’ll see in the tweet below, Long has reservations about heaping too much praise on the Patriots safety:

Dev Mccourty is one of the best leaders and teammates I’ve been around. I won’t @ him because he’s an arrogant jerk and I don’t want it going to his head. — hockey watcher Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 25, 2019

McCourty was his usual excellent self Sunday afternoon in the Patriots’ gritty win over the Cowboys.

As for Long, the 34-year-old clearly is enjoying retirement, which has afforded him the license to tweet whatever he pleases, whenever he pleases.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images