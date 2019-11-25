Rob Gronkowski caught 78 touchdown passes from Tom Brady during his career with the New England Patriots. And while there were plenty of memorable ones, one in particular stands out in Gronkowski’s mind.

The former tight end, now an NFL analyst with FOX Sports, revealed Sunday morning that his favorite touchdown pass he ever caught came during Week 8 in 2012 when the Pats traveled to London to take on the then-St. Louis Rams. Gronk ran a comeback rout before snagging the pass and finding the end zone. The celebration also was epic as he imitated the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace before completing with the famous Gronk spike.

“I would say in London,” he said during FOX Sports’ pregame show. “I ran a comeback route … and I did the celebration of the changing of the guards. That was one of (Brady’s) favorite routs and he loves when I run that route. He believes I can get open every time on that route.”

So, how well does @RobGronkowski know @TomBrady and the rest of his former @Patriots teammates?@PSchrags tests him in this game of "TB6!" pic.twitter.com/UvE5btIt9N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2019

Check out the TD and celebration here.

Yeah, that’s definitely one of the most memorable touchdowns from Gronk.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images