Dwayne Haskins earned his first-ever NFL win Sunday afternoon with a 19-16 victory against the lowly Detroit Lions.

But instead of taking the final snap of the game, the Washington Redskins quarterback took selfies with fans in the stands. (Case Keenum took the snap, instead.)

And that did not sit well with legendary Redskins QB Joe Theismann whatsoever.

Theismann took to Twitter to share his displeasure with his thousands of followers, raking the 22-year-old over the coals for his decision.

“How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies,” Theismann tweeted. “That’s unprofessional & wrong.”

Some fans, however, didn’t necessarily agree.

You once raised your arms in celebration, while holding the ball, in a game the #Redskins were winning 9-3. You were in your own end zone and could have fumbled the game away A safety was given up and the game ended 9-5 That was not professional but I'm sure you learned from it — Mark Phillips (@RedskinsReview) November 24, 2019

He was excited for the win and more importantly what it meant for the faithful. We all have done something in a moment of excitement. Cut the kid some slack. — Gary Riggins (@griggins57) November 25, 2019

Joe, he's a young guy. Emotional. Things will change. Lighten up. — Tom Chiarella (@Chiareality) November 24, 2019

We’ll let you decide who’s side to take here.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images