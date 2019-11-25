Dwayne Haskins earned his first-ever NFL win Sunday afternoon with a 19-16 victory against the lowly Detroit Lions.

But instead of taking the final snap of the game, the Washington Redskins quarterback took selfies with fans in the stands. (Case Keenum took the snap, instead.)

And that did not sit well with legendary Redskins QB Joe Theismann whatsoever.

Theismann took to Twitter to share his displeasure with his thousands of followers, raking the 22-year-old over the coals for his decision.

“How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies,” Theismann tweeted. “That’s unprofessional & wrong.”

Some fans, however, didn’t necessarily agree.

We’ll let you decide who’s side to take here.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images