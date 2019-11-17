Among the matchups in the early slate of Week 11 games is a tilt between NFC South foes.
The Falcons are in North Carolina for a divisional contest against the Panthers. Atlanta is 2-7, but is coming off an electric win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
Carolina, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from a 24-16 loss to the now-8-2 Green Bay Packers.
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Falcons-Panthers game online:
Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images