Things are going to be interesting in Week 10 for fantasy football owners.
There are six teams on byes this week, many of which are teams with big fantasy football contributors, so owners are going to have to work the waiver wire and get creative with their lineups.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 10 starts and sits:
STARTS
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
The good news about the rookie signal-caller is he hasn’t thrown a pick since Week 4. Considering he’s coming off a strong performance against the San Francisco 49ers and will now face a significantly worse Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, he’s a must-start if you have him.
Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints
Not only is Alvin Kamara’s health in question, but Murray has proven he can do a little bit of everything in New Orleans’ offense. Even if Kamara is available, Murray will get plenty of run.
Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
Sterling Shepherd might not be available, and the Giants are about to face an underwhelming New York Jets defense. It could be a big day for Tate.
Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Yes, McDonald has been really inconsistent this season. However, he saw seven targets and grabbed a touchdown last week, and is facing a Rams defense that gives up a fair amount of points to tight ends. Because of all the teams on byes and overall thinness around the league of the tight end position, he might be worth starting.
SITS
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
What a mess he’s been, even if he delivered one of his better performances in Week 9. However, that success might be short-lived since the Buffalo Bills have a great defense.
Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
For one, Tevin Coleman is the top back in San Francisco, even if Breida got more carries last week. He’s only really popped a couple times this season, so it’s probably best to sit him against the Seahawks.
Josh Gordon, WR, Seattle Seahawks
We get it, Josh Gordon owners, you want to start the wideout again since you probably exhausted a second-round pick on him. Maybe wait one week though to see what his role is in a Seahawks offense that is dominated by Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf at wide receiver.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
His best days are behind him, and it’s rare that he delivers an overly useful performance. It’s best to stay away from him.
