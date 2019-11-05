There’s a good chance your fantasy football team is going to need a boost this week.
Six teams will be on bye in Week 10, the most of any week in the 2019 NFL season. Luckily for you, there are a number of players available on the waiver wire who can help you bridge the gap.
Here are players, who currently are rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues, at each position worth picking up:
Quarterback: Daniel Jones, New York Giants (27 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Yes, Jones quickly has developed a reputation for being turnover-prone, but he actually might be a good play this week. For starters, the rookie quarterback as thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game he’s started this season. We should see this trend continue Sunday against the New York Jets, who sure seem to be collapsing. The Jets have allowed three touchdown passes in each of the past two weeks, including to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the lowly Miami Dolphins. In terms of available options this week, Jones probably is among the best on the waiver wire.
Other quarterbacks to pursue: Ryan Tannehill (TEN), Kyle Allen (CAR)
Running Back: Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (42 percent owned)
The Bucs have lacked identity at running back this season, but it looks like Jones now will have his chance to truly shine. Head coach Bruce Arians made it clear Monday Jones will be Tampa Bay’s starting back moving forward and has “earned the right to play a little bit more,” per NBC Sports. The 22-year-old was solid Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks, rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He should be in store for more productivity this week when the Buccaneers host the Arizona Cardinals, who feature a fairly porous defense.
Other running backs to target: Kareem Hunt (CLE), Kalen Ballage (MIA), Nyheim Hines (IND)
Wide Receiver: Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (54 percent owned)
Crowder has been fairly effective any time Sam Darnold has been under center this season. Such was the case in Week 9 when the veteran wideout corraled eight catches for 83 yards with a touchdown in Miami. Crowder is lining up to have another big day Sunday against the Giants, who’ve allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season. As Robby Anderson’s quiet campaign continues, Crowder seems to be further establishing himself as New York’s No. 1 pass-catching option.
Other wide receivers to pursue: Cole Beasley (BUF), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GB), Zach Pascal (IND)
Tight End: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (41 percent owned)
Cook appears in line to return this week after missing the Saints’ last two games due to injury. Cook’s ankle ailment came at a particularly unfortunate time, as the veteran tight end was starting to heat up prior to going down, catching touchdown passes in Weeks 5 and 6. He’ll have the opportunity to light it up Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, who’ve struggled with pass defense all season long.
Other tight ends to target: Chris Herndon (NYJ)
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images